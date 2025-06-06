Burkett Financial Services LLC Has $7.29 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Burkett Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 3.0% of Burkett Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Burkett Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 44,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,702,000 after purchasing an additional 14,814 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 45,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stablepoint Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.

IJR stock opened at $106.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.90. The stock has a market cap of $77.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $89.22 and a 1-year high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

