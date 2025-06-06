Enclave Advisors LLC Has $236,000 Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Enclave Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Enclave Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $1,244,094,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 61,215.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,753,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $822,781,000 after buying an additional 1,750,163 shares in the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $541,437,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,589,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,792,082,000 after buying an additional 1,095,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,581,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,364,843,000 after buying an additional 1,039,395 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $510.57 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $340.20 and a 12 month high of $533.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $478.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $465.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $138.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.09.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.92. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The firm had revenue of $11.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Argus set a $510.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $493.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $542.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $513.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $515.19.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Deere & Company

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.