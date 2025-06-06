Enclave Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Enclave Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,183 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.2% of Enclave Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Enclave Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 58,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after buying an additional 5,055 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,066,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,694,703,000 after buying an additional 1,052,941 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 15,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period.

IJR opened at $106.39 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $89.22 and a 52-week high of $128.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.90.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

