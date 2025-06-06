Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc Buys 36,599 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 335.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,599 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JEPI. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,254,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,049,000 after buying an additional 506,627 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,389,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,380,000 after buying an additional 3,536,406 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,555,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,352,000 after buying an additional 2,051,299 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 6,084.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,460,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,292,000 after buying an additional 7,339,853 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,346,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,631,000 after buying an additional 714,849 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $55.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.38. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $49.94 and a one year high of $60.88. The company has a market cap of $39.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.60.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

