Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Has $485,000 Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC trimmed its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEE opened at $71.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.72 and a twelve month high of $86.10. The firm has a market cap of $147.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.69.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.64%.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,657,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 196,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,777,190. This represents a 10.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NEE shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

