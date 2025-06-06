KRS Capital Management LLC Acquires 656 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

KRS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 49.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,990 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tacita Capital Inc boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 174.3% during the fourth quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Saturday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.06.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $266.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $247.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.38. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $166.80 and a fifty-two week high of $269.28. The company has a market cap of $247.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.61, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.64.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $14.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.66%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Stories

