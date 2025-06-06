Breakwater Capital Group Has $674,000 Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Breakwater Capital Group cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the quarter. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 294.3% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $26.23 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $23.87 and a twelve month high of $29.72. The stock has a market cap of $68.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.28.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

