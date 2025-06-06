Insight Advisors LLC PA Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 194,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,143 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 0.9% of Insight Advisors LLC PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 569.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,630,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,913,000 after buying an additional 42,218,696 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 214.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,314,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,120,000 after acquiring an additional 24,783,386 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 205.8% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,003,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,419,000 after purchasing an additional 17,501,170 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $592,939,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 208.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,626,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,201,000 after acquiring an additional 13,264,762 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $26.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.28. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $23.87 and a 1-year high of $29.72.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

