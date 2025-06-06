AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,302 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EnRich Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 196.4% during the 4th quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $187.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.80. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.52 and a 52 week high of $218.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $330.82 billion, a PE ratio of 78.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.56.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 296.28% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $12,359,426.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,183,398.72. This trade represents a 52.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $194.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.19.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

