Curat Global LLC Invests $716,000 in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Curat Global LLC bought a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $2,328,986,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,459,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,124,330,000 after purchasing an additional 25,315,159 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $407,730,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $274,694,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 76,502,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,029,604,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.17.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE:PFE opened at $23.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.01. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.92 and a twelve month high of $31.54. The company has a market capitalization of $131.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.57.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.44%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.64%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

