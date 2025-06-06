Cypress Wealth Services LLC Sells 196 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.3% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.4% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 1,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.5%

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $309.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.15 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.02. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $211.54 and a twelve month high of $317.63.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

