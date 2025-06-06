Cypress Wealth Services LLC Takes $204,000 Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,325 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Inc/De Qualcomm sold 412,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $6,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.24, for a total value of $246,784.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,762,376.32. The trade was a 6.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 425,064 shares of company stock valued at $8,381,948 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on QCOM. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.88.

Get Our Latest Analysis on QCOM

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QCOM opened at $147.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.69 and its 200-day moving average is $155.22. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $120.80 and a one year high of $230.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.62.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.03. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 39.51%. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.25%.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.