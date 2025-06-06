Cypress Wealth Services LLC Takes $204,000 Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,325 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, major shareholder Inc/De Qualcomm sold 412,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $6,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.24, for a total value of $246,784.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,762,376.32. The trade was a 6.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 425,064 shares of company stock valued at $8,381,948 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Analysis on QCOM
QUALCOMM Price Performance
Shares of QCOM opened at $147.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.69 and its 200-day moving average is $155.22. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $120.80 and a one year high of $230.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.62.
QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.03. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 39.51%. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.
QUALCOMM Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.25%.
About QUALCOMM
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than QUALCOMM
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Is Meta Plotting a Stablecoin Comeback Years After Libra’s Flop?
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Silver’s Options Sizzle: Are Traders Betting on a Breakout?
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- AT&T: Is This Telecom Giant a Buy or a Bye for Your Portfolio?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.