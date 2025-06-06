Davis Capital Management Has $369,000 Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Davis Capital Management grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 81.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Davis Capital Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 42,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,097,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 9.3% in the first quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 117,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,573,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Allianz SE acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $9,369,000. Nicholas Company Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 80,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Applied Finance Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 179,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,044,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Barclays downgraded Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $171.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. DZ Bank downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Hsbc Global Res cut Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. HSBC downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $176.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.24.

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $136.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $238.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.95. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $132.04 and a one year high of $168.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $47.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. Chevron’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 78.17%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

