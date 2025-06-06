9,152 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Bought by AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership

AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 9,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,512,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 0.5% of AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,993,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,149,000 after buying an additional 2,338,882 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 21,084.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,491,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,984,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451,521 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 318.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 8,162,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,306,000 after purchasing an additional 6,211,920 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,366,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,149,000 after purchasing an additional 275,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $720,730,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $177.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $169.83 and its 200-day moving average is $175.94. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.35 and a fifty-two week high of $188.16.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

