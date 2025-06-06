iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Decreased by Signal Advisors Wealth LLC

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 23,607,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,896,969,000 after buying an additional 446,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,924,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,069,951,000 after buying an additional 2,187,803 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,852,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,509,189,000 after buying an additional 1,885,907 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,123,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,902,980,000 after buying an additional 338,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,904,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,185,485,000 after buying an additional 183,962 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $595.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $585.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $561.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $582.98. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $484.00 and a 12 month high of $616.22.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.