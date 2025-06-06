Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Signal Advisors Wealth LLC

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 27.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares during the quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on XOM. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.50.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $101.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.80 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The stock has a market cap of $438.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.29.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 52.52%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.