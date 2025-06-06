Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Sells 20 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 389 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 4,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NFLX stock opened at $1,250.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.06, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,081.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $985.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $587.04 and a 12-month high of $1,262.81.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,211.67, for a total transaction of $3,151,553.67. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,691 shares in the company, valued at $4,472,273.97. The trade was a 41.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 1,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,150.00, for a total transaction of $1,561,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 152,300 shares of company stock valued at $169,146,939. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,150.00 price target (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Netflix from $1,210.00 to $1,222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Phillip Securities raised Netflix from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wolfe Research set a $1,340.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,126.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,149.91.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

