Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,794 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises about 1.2% of Procyon Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $20,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $921.15, for a total value of $23,360,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,933.10. The trade was a 98.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $978.18, for a total value of $469,526.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,300 shares of company stock valued at $169,146,939 over the last ninety days. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,175.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Netflix from $1,210.00 to $1,222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,250.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,150.00 target price (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,250.00 price target (up previously from $1,020.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,149.91.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $1,250.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,081.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $985.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $587.04 and a one year high of $1,262.81.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

