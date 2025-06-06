SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 641 Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $174,675,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,256,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805,860 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,910,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,968,000 after buying an additional 1,085,222 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 5,570.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,009,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,889,000 after buying an additional 991,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,914,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,591,000 after buying an additional 860,019 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $52.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.39. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $44.31 and a 12-month high of $58.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.6207 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $7.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.23%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

