ACT Wealth Management LLC Sells 123 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

ACT Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. ACT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.0% in the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.8% in the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.2% in the first quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 365,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,361,000 after acquiring an additional 18,017 shares during the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the first quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 19,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 6,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $162.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $156.58 and a twelve month high of $180.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $164.14 and a 200-day moving average of $167.32.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 33.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st were issued a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 66.98%.

In other news, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total value of $161,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,386,111.70. The trade was a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $1,669,208.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,995,627.94. This trade represents a 29.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Redburn Partners set a $161.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.86.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

