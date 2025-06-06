ACT Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,982 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

ACT Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,982 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 3.7% of ACT Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. ACT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $8,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,545,901,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,473,132,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 19,130,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,830,000 after purchasing an additional 8,223,945 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 128,947,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,495,021,000 after purchasing an additional 7,463,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona PSPRS Trust lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust now owns 13,346,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220,182 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGG stock opened at $97.78 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $95.74 and a 12 month high of $102.04. The firm has a market cap of $124.18 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

