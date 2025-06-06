American Express (NYSE:AXP) Position Reduced by Safeguard Financial LLC

Safeguard Financial LLC cut its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 982 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Express by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,752,084 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,484,312,000 after buying an additional 268,572 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,761,336 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,600,277,000 after acquiring an additional 95,927 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of American Express by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,825,135 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,025,632,000 after acquiring an additional 955,811 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth $1,785,867,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,015,269 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,488,482,000 after acquiring an additional 408,283 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $272.00 to $240.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Baird R W upgraded American Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on American Express from $244.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded American Express from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on American Express from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.05.

In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 9,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.50, for a total value of $2,603,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,251. This trade represents a 50.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 3,019 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.66, for a total value of $799,008.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,822.54. The trade was a 21.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $295.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.97. The company has a market cap of $207.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. American Express has a 1 year low of $220.43 and a 1 year high of $326.28.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The payment services company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $16.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.04 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 15.36%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

