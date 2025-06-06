Snider Financial Group Sells 159 Shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

Snider Financial Group trimmed its position in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GE. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in GE Aerospace by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in GE Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total transaction of $807,379.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,264.20. This trade represents a 26.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total transaction of $321,473.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,899.35. This trade represents a 15.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

GE Aerospace Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of GE opened at $251.73 on Friday. GE Aerospace has a 52-week low of $150.20 and a 52-week high of $253.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $208.91 and a 200 day moving average of $195.55. The company has a market cap of $268.44 billion, a PE ratio of 42.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.38.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.20. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.06 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on GE Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on GE Aerospace from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $235.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.15.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

