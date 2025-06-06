Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,858 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 707 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 805 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. now owns 827 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Leerink Partners raised CVS Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Argus set a $77.00 target price on CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Leerink Partnrs raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CVS Health from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.75.

NYSE:CVS opened at $63.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.60. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $43.56 and a 1 year high of $72.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.84. The company has a market cap of $79.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.56.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $94.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.07 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 1.24%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.48%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

