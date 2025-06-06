AGH Wealth Advisors LLC Has $311,000 Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

AGH Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 628 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. AGH Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 253.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.07, for a total value of $118,695.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,669.66. This represents a 13.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 11,545 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.22, for a total value of $5,763,494.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,607,925.28. This represents a 68.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,227 shares of company stock worth $12,570,563. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on ISRG. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $684.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $510.00 to $470.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. BTIG Research set a $560.00 price objective on Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price (up previously from $590.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $605.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $596.05.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.0%

ISRG opened at $558.06 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $405.08 and a 12-month high of $616.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $520.78 and a 200-day moving average of $539.13. The stock has a market cap of $200.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.06, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.67.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 27.81%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

