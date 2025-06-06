Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Trims Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,492 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 32.6% during the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 59,726 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,186,000 after acquiring an additional 14,668 shares during the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 22.6% during the first quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 33,600 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,730,000 after acquiring an additional 6,188 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 2.3% during the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 10,436 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 3.8% during the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 73.5% during the first quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 11,275 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 4,777 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Trading Down 1.3%

NYSE:BA opened at $209.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $157.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.19. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $128.88 and a 12-month high of $215.80.

Insider Activity

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.90. The company had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.57 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.13) EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total value of $132,019.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,258 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,860.24. The trade was a 4.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey S. Shockey sold 3,205 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.87, for a total value of $650,198.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,472.31. This trade represents a 13.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,744 shares of company stock valued at $1,511,370. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on BA. TD Securities cut Boeing to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Melius upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.85.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

