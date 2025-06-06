Salesforce, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (NYSE:CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 5th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.416 per share by the CRM provider on Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%.

Salesforce has a dividend payout ratio of 13.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Salesforce to earn $8.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.7%.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $266.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $255.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38. Salesforce has a fifty-two week low of $227.77 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.74 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Salesforce will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $420.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $425.00 to $347.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $404.00 price objective (up previously from $393.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Salesforce from $430.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $346.34.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Salesforce

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 1,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total transaction of $543,263.22. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,310 shares in the company, valued at $3,218,599.80. The trade was a 14.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian Millham sold 3,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total transaction of $1,120,391.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,312.44. This trade represents a 41.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,332 shares of company stock worth $11,024,802. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 25,668 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Salesforce

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.