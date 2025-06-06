The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Prospect Financial Services LLC

Prospect Financial Services LLC cut its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,334 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. Boeing accounts for about 4.4% of Prospect Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Prospect Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $7,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. American National Bank & Trust raised its position in Boeing by 474.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Boeing by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its position in Boeing by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its position in Boeing by 113.1% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Boeing news, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $132,019.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,734,860.24. The trade was a 4.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,899 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $729,151.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,950,356.13. This trade represents a 8.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,744 shares of company stock valued at $1,511,370. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $209.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $157.73 billion, a PE ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $181.73 and a 200 day moving average of $174.19. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $128.88 and a one year high of $215.80.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.90. The company had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.57 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.13) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Melius Research set a $204.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $207.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.85.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

