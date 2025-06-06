Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Bought by Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC

Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,607,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,896 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 14.1% of Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $44,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 294.3% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $26.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.88 and a 200-day moving average of $27.28. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $23.87 and a one year high of $29.72.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

