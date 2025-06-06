Energy Stocks To Consider – June 3rd

Tesla, Broadcom, Constellation Energy, Oklo, and Vistra are the five Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Energy stocks are shares of companies involved in the exploration, production, refinement, distribution or servicing of energy resources such as oil, natural gas, coal and renewable power. By investing in these equities, shareholders gain exposure to the performance of the energy sector, which is often driven by commodity price swings, geopolitical developments and regulatory changes. Major categories include integrated oil and gas firms, independent producers, pipeline operators and renewable energy companies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Energy stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $11.36 on Tuesday, reaching $354.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,922,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,906,162. Tesla has a 1-year low of $167.41 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $288.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $334.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 173.55, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of AVGO traded up $6.34 on Tuesday, hitting $255.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,551,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,769,229. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $196.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.25. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $128.50 and a fifty-two week high of $257.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Constellation Energy (CEG)

Constellation Energy Corporation generates and sells electricity in the United States. It operates through five segments: Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, New York, ERCOT, and Other Power Regions. The company sells natural gas, energy-related products, and sustainable solutions. It has approximately 33,094 megawatts of generating capacity consisting of nuclear, wind, solar, natural gas, and hydroelectric assets.

CEG traded up $2.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $315.87. The company had a trading volume of 6,933,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,745,762. The company has a market cap of $99.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.98. Constellation Energy has a 12 month low of $155.60 and a 12 month high of $358.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $242.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.14.

Oklo (OKLO)

Oklo Inc. designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

Shares of NYSE:OKLO traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.77. 24,434,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,910,977. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of -9.38 and a beta of -0.02. Oklo has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $59.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.79.

Vistra (VST)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

VST stock traded up $10.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $177.65. 5,804,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,462,009. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.48 and its 200-day moving average is $144.33. Vistra has a 12 month low of $66.50 and a 12 month high of $199.84. The company has a market cap of $60.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

