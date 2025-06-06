Davis Capital Management Buys 144 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Davis Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,958 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Davis Capital Management’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,471,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,630,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,461 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,887,242 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,374,557,000 after buying an additional 59,597 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,260,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,098,667,000 after buying an additional 134,662 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,131,928 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,035,989,000 after buying an additional 318,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 41,104.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,991,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $889,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,600 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Melius Research cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $541.80.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $477.57 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $418.88 and a 1 year high of $618.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $466.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $472.81. The company has a market cap of $111.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.94. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $17.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.83 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 57.02%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

