Herbst Group LLC Takes Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Herbst Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. PayPay Securities Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.5%

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $309.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $101.15 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $300.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.02. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $211.54 and a 52 week high of $317.63.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

