Avity Investment Management Inc. Buys 9,288 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Avity Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 121.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,288 shares during the period. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22,099.4% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,046,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,422,195,000 after acquiring an additional 35,884,088 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,517,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,520,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516,003 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $14,232,829,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,924,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,624,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,912,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,884,314,000 after acquiring an additional 511,022 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO stock opened at $545.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $513.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $533.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $442.80 and a 52-week high of $563.92.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

