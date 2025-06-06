Mason & Associates LLC Sells 27,732 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Mason & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,732 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Mason & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Mason & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $5,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,238.3% during the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $48.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.73. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.02 and a 52 week high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

