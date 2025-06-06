RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in RTX by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. McDonough Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of RTX by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. McDonough Capital Management Inc now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of RTX by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in RTX by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 17,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Price Performance

RTX stock opened at $138.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $185.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.15, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.61. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $99.07 and a 12-month high of $139.50.

RTX Increases Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This is a boost from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.77%.

Insider Activity at RTX

In other RTX news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $528,780.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,496.84. The trade was a 30.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total transaction of $2,328,805.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,538 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,959.56. This represents a 50.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on RTX from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Baird R W raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of RTX from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of RTX from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.82.

View Our Latest Research Report on RTX

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.