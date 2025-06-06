Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Position Increased by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,654 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $3,017,750,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,036,302,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 21,191.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,408,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $904,746,000 after acquiring an additional 5,382,847 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Chevron by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,496,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,389,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 8,806,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,323,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Chevron from $173.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays downgraded shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank cut Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Chevron from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.24.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $136.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $132.04 and a one year high of $168.96.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $47.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 78.17%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

