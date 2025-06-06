ACT Wealth Management LLC Has $802,000 Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

ACT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 0.4% of ACT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. ACT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. MRA Advisory Group grew its position in Chevron by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 2,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC grew its position in Chevron by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Foster Group Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjell Capital LLC grew its position in Chevron by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Fjell Capital LLC now owns 7,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Hsbc Global Res lowered Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective (down from $156.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Chevron from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.24.

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX stock opened at $136.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.54 and its 200-day moving average is $149.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $238.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $132.04 and a twelve month high of $168.96.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $47.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.17%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

