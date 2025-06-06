SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,936,737,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14,242.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,457,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,124,787,000 after buying an additional 9,391,614 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,983,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,731,263,000 after buying an additional 5,538,694 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,662,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,836,226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140,046 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,017,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,950,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998,892 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $101.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $97.80 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

