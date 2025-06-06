Magnus Financial Group LLC Trims Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Magnus Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 32.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,032 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 0.8% of Magnus Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Leerink Partners downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $169.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Bank of America cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $157.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.88.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $153.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $140.68 and a 1-year high of $169.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.56 and its 200 day moving average is $153.67.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.24% and a net margin of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $21.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.65 billion. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.84%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Articles

