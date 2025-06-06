Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC Sells 2,518 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,518 shares during the quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 4,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.5% in the first quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.1% during the first quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 86,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares during the last quarter. Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Generali Investments Management Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 43.7% during the first quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC now owns 28,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 8,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Samit Hirawat bought 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.58 per share, for a total transaction of $202,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,973,548.54. This trade represents a 5.36% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Argus upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.2%

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $47.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.38. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $39.35 and a one year high of $63.33.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.30. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 13.93% and a negative net margin of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $11.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($4.40) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

See Also

