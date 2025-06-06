Vest Financial LLC Sells 8,812 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Vest Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 624,797 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 8,812 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $56,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 105,822 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 39,645 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 18,968 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 39,718 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1,368.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,989 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after buying an additional 37,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 7,442 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Stock Up 1.5%

MDT opened at $86.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.94 and its 200 day moving average is $86.15. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $75.96 and a fifty-two week high of $96.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.79.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.04. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDT. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

