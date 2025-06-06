626 Financial LLC Buys New Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

626 Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 645 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth about $1,420,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the first quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. MRA Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Amgen by 26.6% during the first quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 1,308 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Vest Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 68.5% during the first quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 10,038 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after buying an additional 4,082 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen stock opened at $287.10 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $253.30 and a 12 month high of $346.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.38 billion, a PE ratio of 38.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.51.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.72. Amgen had a return on equity of 176.32% and a net margin of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $315.00 price objective (down from $319.00) on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Amgen from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Amgen from $324.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Erste Group Bank downgraded Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Johnson Rice set a $294.00 price target on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.22.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

