Procyon Advisors LLC Has $3.78 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,205 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBM. AGH Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Next Level Private LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 21,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $237.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.06.

International Business Machines Price Performance

NYSE IBM opened at $266.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $166.80 and a 12 month high of $269.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $247.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.38. The stock has a market cap of $247.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.61, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.64.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.41 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a $1.68 dividend. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 115.66%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

