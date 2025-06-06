Prospect Financial Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Prospect Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,802 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 60.0% in the first quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 1,130 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total value of $257,075.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,256,795. This trade represents a 3.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

NYSE:LOW opened at $227.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $127.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $223.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.95. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $206.39 and a 1-year high of $287.01.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.09 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 47.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 23rd will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Truist Financial set a $264.00 price objective on Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Mizuho set a $280.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $296.00 to $269.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.12.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

