International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by Sandbox Financial Partners LLC

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,980 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tacita Capital Inc grew its stake in International Business Machines by 174.3% during the fourth quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on IBM. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Saturday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.06.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.5%

IBM opened at $266.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.92 billion, a PE ratio of 41.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $247.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $166.80 and a 12-month high of $269.28.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.41 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a $1.68 dividend. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.66%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

