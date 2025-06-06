Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Position Decreased by Sandbox Financial Partners LLC

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for 2.3% of Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $6,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 276.9% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QQQ opened at $524.79 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $402.39 and a 12-month high of $540.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $482.06 and a 200-day moving average of $501.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.7157 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

