Prospect Financial Services LLC Has $3.15 Million Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Prospect Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies accounts for about 1.7% of Prospect Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Prospect Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $3,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PLTR opened at $119.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.71. The company has a market cap of $282.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 631.14, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.64. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.23 and a 12 month high of $135.28.

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $883.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.89 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.95.

In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 150,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total value of $19,061,381.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 702,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,825,122.54. The trade was a 17.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $106,625,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,497.60. This represents a 99.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,894,925 shares of company stock worth $369,820,528. Company insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

