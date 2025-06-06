Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $466,000 Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,306 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 69,542 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,283,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 98,150 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,868,000 after purchasing an additional 21,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $10,645,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Price Performance

WMT stock opened at $97.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.76. The stock has a market cap of $782.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.64 and a 1 year high of $105.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart Announces Dividend

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $165.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is 40.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total value of $2,493,888.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,972,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,166,630.71. This represents a 0.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total transaction of $343,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 888,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,350,158.55. This trade represents a 0.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,534 shares of company stock worth $12,833,664. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, May 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.16.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

