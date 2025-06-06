PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Holdings Decreased by Sandbox Financial Partners LLC

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ossiam raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 73,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,192,000 after buying an additional 42,793 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 124,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,977,000 after buying an additional 13,461 shares in the last quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after buying an additional 6,865 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,899,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 147.6% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 14,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 8,759 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $131.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.75 and a 12 month high of $180.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.54 and a 200-day moving average of $146.43. The company has a market capitalization of $179.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.47.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. Dbs Bank downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.69.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PEP

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.