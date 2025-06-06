E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB Sells 900 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB reduced its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,500 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foster Group Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 15,789 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 6,689 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 282.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 12,488 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 9,219 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,683 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have weighed in on SBUX. Barclays dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $106.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Starbucks from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.92.
Starbucks Stock Performance
Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $86.99 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $71.55 and a 52-week high of $117.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.10). Starbucks had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.97%. The firm had revenue of $8.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Starbucks Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.41%.
Starbucks Company Profile
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
